Celtic talented teenager Jeremie Frimpong hints of playing for Ghana

Celtic teenage sensation Jeremie Frimpong has hinted of playing for Ghana in future after ruling out representing England.

The 18-year-old has Ghanaian roots as his mother is from the West African country but was born in the Netherlands.

He, however, has spent the majority of his life in the United Kingdom, having moved to England at the age of seven.

"I can remember kicking a ball about from as young as three", Frimpong told Celtic View.

"I used to go out and kick the ball about in the park with my brothers and their friends.

"One brother is four years older than me and the other is three years older, so it was good for me to play with older boys to help me bring along.

"We all moved to England when I was seven and I've always stayed in Manchester, so I've spent most of my life in the UK. I don't consider myself English, though, I'm still Dutch.

"I still have family back home in Amsterdam so we'll go and visit them from time-to-time.

"My mum's from Ghana and I speak a Ghanian language called Twi, fluently.

"I speak that, English and a little bit of Dutch.

"I have family in Ghana but I've only been over to visit them once when I was really young, so I can't really remember what it was like."

Frimpong joined Celtic on a four-year deal from Manchester City in September.

He made his first-team debut for Celtic in their 5-0 win against Partick Thistle in the Scottish League Cup last month and is now looking to get more minutes under his belt.