Celtic teenage star Jeremie Frimpong reveals he was racially abused by Italian fans at age ten

Published on: 23 October 2019

Celtic's teenage sensation Jeremie Frimpong has disclosed that he suffered racial abuse at age ten whiles playing for Manchester City academy in a tournament in Italy. 

The 18-year old, who joined Celtic in the summer, reveals fans in Italy made monkey chants to him and his black friends at Manchester City in an U-11 tournament in Rome.

“When I was at City, I went to a tournament in Italy and their fans were making monkey chants. But I tried not to let it bother me and I still played on," he said.

“I think it was in Rome. It was just at the end of the game and I was thinking: ‘It is a game of football, what has the colour of my skin got to do with it’?

“This must have been Under-11s. And it wasn’t just me, my team-mates were getting it as well.

“Racism used to be a lot worse back in the day and I think it is getting better now.

“There is always going to be racism. But it has been getting better. It has been coming back a little bit, but generally I think it has been improving.”

Celtic host Lazio in the Europa League on Thursday, with supporters of the Italian side banned for racist behaviour.

Comments