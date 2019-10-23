Celtic teenage star Jeremie Frimpong reveals he was racially abused by Italian fans at age ten

Celtic's teenage sensation Jeremie Frimpong has disclosed that he suffered racial abuse at age ten whiles playing for Manchester City academy in a tournament in Italy.

The 18-year old, who joined Celtic in the summer, reveals fans in Italy made monkey chants to him and his black friends at Manchester City in an U-11 tournament in Rome.

“When I was at City, I went to a tournament in Italy and their fans were making monkey chants. But I tried not to let it bother me and I still played on," he said.

“I think it was in Rome. It was just at the end of the game and I was thinking: ‘It is a game of football, what has the colour of my skin got to do with it’?

“I thought: ‘I am just kicking the ball, what makes you so angry’?

“This must have been Under-11s. And it wasn’t just me, my team-mates were getting it as well.

“Racism used to be a lot worse back in the day and I think it is getting better now.

“There is always going to be racism. But it has been getting better. It has been coming back a little bit, but generally I think it has been improving.”

Celtic host Lazio in the Europa League on Thursday, with supporters of the Italian side banned for racist behaviour.