Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong tries out his firefighting skills before his driving test

Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong sat his driving test today – but tried out his skills as a firefighter before meeting up with his instructor.

The Hoops defender only moved to Glasgow from Manchester City’s academy on September’s deadline day but he’s already become one of the club’s most popular players thanks to his lung-bursting runs and never-say-die attitude.

We’ve told you previously how much Celtic supporters have taken to Frimpong and the 18-year-old ran into one earlier today – and things might’ve taken a slightly unexpected turn:

At the time this was published, we’re still waiting to find out the result of Frimpong’s dreaded test but if his driving is anything like his on-field prowess, we reckon he’ll be just fine.

And, who knows, if football doesn’t work out, perhaps a career in the Scottish fire service could be his next calling.