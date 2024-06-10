Central Africa coach Raoul Savoy eyes upset against Ghana in key World Cup Qualifier

Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy has outlined his team's approach to their upcoming match against Ghana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Savoy emphasized the importance of humility and hard work, given the challenges of playing away from home.

"It will be like every time, with humility, working a lot, because it's an away game," Savoy said.

"We have an opponent with some really good players and a new coach who wants to make his mark."

Despite the daunting task, Savoy remains calm and focused on achieving a positive result.

"We take this match with a lot of calm, a lot of will, with the hope of obviously a very good result here on Monday," he added.

With a determined mindset, the Central African Republic team will look to upset Ghana and secure a vital win in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Wild Beasts take on Ghana's Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Monday night as they eye an upset.

In Group I, Madagascar, Comoros, and Ghana are tied on six points, followed closely by Mali and the Central African Republic, who are on four points apiece while Chad languishes bottom with no points.