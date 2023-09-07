Central Africa coach Raoul Savoy: We came to Ghana with one goal - victory and AFCON qualification

Central African Republic head coach Raoul Savoy emphasized that their sole objective in Ghana is to secure a victory and secure their place in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The crucial final round match takes place today at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Savoy acknowledged Ghana's experience and expressed respect for the Black Stars but stressed that the Wild Beasts are determined to win and qualify for their first AFCON.

Unlike past years, both teams find themselves in a situation where qualification hinges on this last day, and Central Africa is resolute in their pursuit of victory and qualification.

“We will approach this match with a lot of humility. Humility by what we are going to play against Ghana, it is a team that has more experience that we do not have. We respect them. But we have no solution but to win tomorrow and qualify for our first AFCON," Savoy told the press

"Ghana is used to qualifying after the 4th day, but here, they are obliged to negotiate their qualification on the last day just like us so you can understand that things have changed. I tell you again, we only came here to win and qualify."

Ghana will need at least a point from Thursday's match to book their qualification for the tournament in Cote Cote d'Ivoire next year, while Central Africa requires a win to take them through.