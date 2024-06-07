Central African Republic arrive in Ghana ahead of crucial World Cup Qualifier against Black Stars

The Central African Republic national team have made their way to Ghana in anticipation of their upcoming match against the Black Stars in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The team, known as the Wild Beasts, landed at Accra's Kotoka International Airport on Friday morning and will then travel to Kumasi for the pivotal game on matchday four.

Their opponent, the Ghana national team, will meet them at the Baba Yara Stadium at 7 PM GMT on Monday.

Upon their arrival, the delegation was welcomed by passionate Central African Republic supporters living in Ghana at the airport.

The team is set to reach Kumasi later in the day. Head coach Raoul Savoy and his squad will hold their first training session in the evening, continuing their preparations for the important match on Monday.

The Central African Republic enters the game fresh off a narrow win against Chad on Wednesday, with Venuste Balboula scoring the lone goal in Oujda, Morocco.

Group I is currently led by Comoros with six points, with Ghana following closely behind. Mali, Central African Republic, Madagascar, and Chad follow in that order.