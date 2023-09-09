Central African Republic coach criticises Ghana for playing ‘anti-football’

Central African Republic coach, Raoul Savoy expressed his frustration after his team's 2-1 defeat to Ghana in the final Group E match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday.

Despite taking an early lead through Louis Mafouta, the Central African Republic couldn't hold on as Ghana staged a comeback with late goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah.

Savoy praised his players for their performance and believed they deserved a better outcome. He stated, "I'm very proud of my players. They fought the whole game. We don’t deserve to lose tonight, a draw would’ve been a fairer result."

However, Savoy didn't hold back in his criticism of Ghana's style of play, accusing them of "anti-football." He said, "Ghana won 2-1 but they cannot be proud of their team because this team did not play football. We played football; we were far better, especially in the first half."

The CAR coach also raised concerns about the second goal, suggesting it was offside. He concluded, "I think the second goal is offside, clearly. But it’s okay, the referee is the winner. I was thinking that the referee would help you guys, and he did it."

With the win, Ghana secured their place in the Ivory Coast tournament, finishing as group winners, while CAR failed to advance in the competition.