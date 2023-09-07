Central African Republic coach proud of players despite loss to Ghana

Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy expressed his pride in his players following their narrow 2-1 defeat to Ghana in the final Group E match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Despite the loss, Savoy firmly believed that his team had outperformed Ghana and deserved a different result.

"I'm very proud of my players. We played better than Ghana and didn't deserve to lose. I think we should have finished this game with a 1-1 draw," Savoy remarked in a post-match interview.

He also voiced concerns about the officiating, alleging that the second Ghanaian goal was offside and insinuating that the referee showed favouritism towards the home team.

"I think the second goal was offside clearly, we know the referee is your winner. We knew the referee would help you guys and he did it,” the coach alleged.

While Ghana secured their qualification for the upcoming AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast with this victory, the Central African Republic narrowly missed out on qualification but left a lasting impression with their impressive performance.