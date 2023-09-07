Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy accuses referee of favouring Ghana in AFCON qualifier

Tempers flared in Kumasi as Central African Republic's coach, Raoul Savoy, expressed his fury over what he perceived as biased refereeing during the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Ghana.

In a post-match press conference, Savoy directed his frustration towards Kenyan referee Peter Waweru and implied that Ghana had benefited from favourable officiating.

Savoy's emotional remarks included a pointed comment about the upcoming AFCON, stating, "Your next AFCON will be like the last one."

This remark was a clear reference to Ghana's disappointing performance in the previous tournament in Cameroon, where they managed only one point and suffered an early exit in the group stage – a historic low for the Black Stars in AFCON history.

Ghana secured a 2-1 victory over Central African Republic, which ensured their qualification for the tournament in Ivory Coast, alongside Angola.

In contrast, the Central African Republic failed to make it to the finals for the first time. The controversy surrounding the refereeing decisions added a bitter note to the match's conclusion.