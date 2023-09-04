Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy aims for joint AFCON qualification with Ghana

Central African Republic (CAR) head coach, Raoul Savoy, is eyeing qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Ghana as his team prepare for a crucial match.

CAR will face Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi in their final Group E game on Thursday, September 7.

CAR are currently third in the group with 7 points after five games. Ghana lead the group with nine points, while Angola come in second with eight. In this scenario, a draw would be enough to send Ghana through, whereas CAR would need to win to have a chance. If Ghana lose, their qualification is dependent on the outcome of the match between Angola and Madagascar.

Coach Savoy acknowledged the challenge posed by Ghana and recognized that his team may not be the favourites in the upcoming match. Still, he remains optimistic about securing qualification for the tournament.

Savoy stated, "For me, it will be nice if we qualify alongside Ghana and we can celebrate at the end of the game. It is a question of mathematics; if we beat Ghana and Angola lose, then it will be okay for us. If we beat Ghana and Angola draws, it will be okay too."

He emphasised the respect his team has for all their opponents and emphasized the importance of the upcoming match. Savoy noted that finals are unpredictable, saying, "For us, we are going with full respect. We know that we are not favourites in this game, and all the people in the world think that this will be easy for the Black Stars. But we are going to be more ready for this game and see what will happen."