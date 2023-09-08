Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy reflects on future after AFCON qualification miss

Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy has shared his thoughts on his team's future after they failed to secure qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Wild Beasts suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Ghana on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. Central African Republic needed a victory to secure a spot at the upcoming AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast, but the resilient Ghanaian team proved to be a formidable opponent, ultimately qualifying themselves.

In a post-match conference, Savoy acknowledged the disappointment of missing out on the AFCON but emphasised that his team is in a rebuilding phase. He expressed optimism about the future and the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Savoy stated, "Yes, of course, we are building a team. Now, the World Cup qualifiers are coming, step by step we are building a team. Of course, it would have been better to build a team while playing in the AFCON, but this time we did not qualify. We are going to work and keep working, and I think you guys are going to hear about us in the next couple of weeks and months, I can assure you."

While the Central African Republic missed out on the AFCON qualification, the coach remains focused on the team's development and future prospects as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers. They are in the same qualifying group with Ghana as well as Mali, Chad, Madagascar and Comoros.