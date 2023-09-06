Central African Republic coach warns Ghana ahead of crucial AFCON qualifier

Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy has issued a warning to Ghana ahead of their crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Savoy's team face Ghana in a must-win match on Thursday to secure qualification for the upcoming tournament in Ivory Coast.

While the Black Stars are considered heavy favourites and only need a draw to confirm their place in the tournament, Savoy has reminded them of his team's ability to cause upsets. He pointed to a past victory against Nigeria in Abuja as evidence of their potential to defeat stronger opponents.

They beat Nigeria 1-0 in October 2021 in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

“Nigeria never expected us to beat them at home but we did,” he told the media during Wednesday’s press conference ahead of the game.

“You never know [what we can do]. I have respect for Ghana because they are far better than us as a football nation but football is the most lovely game in the world because every time, every day you have surprises.”

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton says "We [Black Stars] will do everything we can to make it [qualification] happen."

While a draw would be sufficient to secure qualification for the Black Stars, Hughton emphasised the importance of seizing the opportunity to experience the World Cup.