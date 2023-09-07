Central African Republic hope to replicate Nigeria upset against Ghana

Central African Republic (CAR) coach Raoul Savoy has sounded a warning to Ghana, reminding them of his team's ability to slay giants.

Savoy's side needs a win against Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to secure qualification to next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.

Black Stars are heavy favourites and only need a draw at the Baba Yara Stadium to confirm their place in the upcoming tournament. However, Savoy is positive his side will, by hook or by crook, see off their counterpart in order to seal their qualification to the continental contest.

"We will do everything we can to make it happen," the 64-year-old former Republic of Ireland international told Accra-based Asaase Radio.

"We have to take it as a good opportunity to qualify for the World Cup to get a feel of the experience," he added.

Savoy's confidence stems from CAR's history of upsetting football giants. In 2022, CAR stunned the football world when they defeated Nigeria, one of the continent's football powerhouses. They secured a historic 1-0 victory against the Super Eagles during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, despite playing as visitors at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Recalling that memorable upset, Savoy emphasised the unpredictability of football, stating, "You never know [what we can do]. I have respect for Ghana because they are far better than us as a football nation but football is the most lovely game in the world because every time, every day you have surprises."