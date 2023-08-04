Central Region FA chairman Duncan urges Unanimous support for Kurt Okraku's second Term as Ghana FA President

The Central Region Football Association (RFA) Chairman Robert Duncan has passionately called on all potential contenders to rally behind Kurt Okraku and refrain from contesting the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidency.

Duncan's endorsement comes as Okraku's first term nears completion, with the Chairman expressing utmost certainty that giving him another mandate will be instrumental in propelling Ghanaian football to new heights.

Duncan, who has closely observed Okraku's leadership during his tenure, showered praise on the incumbent GFA President for his commendable achievements thus far. "He has done a good job to me, and I am being honest about this. He has really worked hard," Duncan asserted, highlighting the palpable progress under Okraku's guidance.

The Central Region FA Chairman emphasized the tangible impact of Okraku's initiatives, particularly in the implementation of new statutes and the establishment of district FAs.

He also scored Kurt Okraku 85 percent for work time in his first term.

Duncan urged potential contenders to step aside and unite behind the Ghana FA President, believing that continuity will foster further development and progress in Ghanaian football.

"If we give him another mandate, I am sure Ghana football will continue to develop. Let's support him for another term," Duncan passionately appealed, hoping to inspire a unanimous decision to reaffirm Okraku's presidency.

The Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association has fixed September 27, 2023 as the date for the GFA election.

The event will see delegates of the federation elect new Executive Council members, a president and Regional Football Association chairmen.

A copy of the roadmap to the 2023 election has been sent to FIFA as activities leading to September 27 follows the laid down standards of FIFA.

The 2023 GFA Elections shall be conducted in full compliance with the provisions of the GFA Statutes 2019 and the GFA Regulations on Elections 2019.

GFA president Kurt Okraku will be seeking re-election, but he will be facing competition from former Vice President of the Association, George Afriyie.