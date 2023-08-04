Central Region FA chairman Robert Duncan endorses Kurt Okraku for second term as Ghana FA President

The Central Region Football Association (RFA) Chairman, Robert Duncan, has thrown his full support behind Kurt Okraku, endorsing him for a second term as Ghana FA president.

Duncan expressed his admiration for Okraku's leadership, praising the GFA President's accomplishments during his tenure.

Duncan emphasized the positive impact Okraku has made since assuming office. "He has done a good job to me, and I am being honest about this. He has really worked hard," Duncan stated in an interview monitored by GHANAsoccernet.com.

Under Okraku's leadership, significant strides have been made in enforcing new statutes and the creation of district FAs in the region.

Duncan commended Okraku's commitment to developing football at the grassroots level, noting that the GFA President has been instrumental in providing much-needed support to the Central Region FA.

"In monetary terms, he has been of great assistance. He has helped us with footballs, office equipment such as computers, among others," Duncan added, highlighting Okraku's dedication to empowering football administrators and improving the infrastructure in the region.

Duncan emphasized the positive working relationship between the Central Region FA and the GFA President, expressing his satisfaction with their collaboration. "We are pleased and happy working with him," Duncan affirmed.

As Okraku's first term comes to a close, Duncan reflected on the progress made in juvenile football and the overall vision set forth to elevate Ghanaian football to greater heights. "I will judge him for the two and a half years that he has been in office. We all know the plans in place to make Ghana football great again in his first term," Duncan remarked.

With an 85 percent approval rating for Okraku's work during his first term, Duncan urged all those considering contesting against him to step down and unite behind the GFA President. "If we give him another mandate, I am sure Ghana football will continue to develop. Let's support him for another term," Duncan encouraged.

The Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association has fixed September 27, 2023 as the date for the GFA election.

The event will see delegates of the federation elect new Executive Council members, a president and Regional Football Association chairmen.

A copy of the roadmap to the 2023 election has been sent to FIFA as activities leading to September 27 follows the laid down standards of FIFA.

The 2023 GFA Elections shall be conducted in full compliance with the provisions of the GFA Statutes 2019 and the GFA Regulations on Elections 2019.

GFA president Kurt Okraku will be seeking re-election, but he will be facing competition from former Vice President of the Association, George Afriyie.

Other candidates are yet to confirm their decisions for the top job, with Berekum Chelsea's Nana Jantuah likely to contest.