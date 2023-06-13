CEO of ArthurLegacy Sports thanks Hellas Verona for believing in Ibrahim Sulemana's talent

CEO of ArthurLegacy Sports, Mr Oliver Arthur, has expressed his gratitude to Italian club Hellas Verona for showing faith in his young client, Ibrahim Sulemana, in an interview with the club's website CalcioHellas.co.

This comes following Sulemana's impressive display in Verona's 3-1 victory over Spezia in the Serie A relegation play-off last Sunday.

The 20-year-old played the full 90 minutes, helping Hellas Verona secure their place in the top flight of Italian football after a challenging regular season.

During a question and answer session on CalcioHellas.com, Mr Oliver Arthur expressed his appreciation to Hellas Verona for providing Sulemana with an opportunity, despite concerns about his injury.

Question: With 18 appearances in Serie A this season and starting in the play-off against Spezia, how do you assess Ibrahim's season?

Answer: Sulemana is extremely grateful to Verona for believing in him. He is pleased to have ended the season with 18 appearances, although he had to miss some matches due to minor injuries.

Question: Have you recently spoken with him? Did you discuss the victory against Spezia?

Answer: Yes, he was very happy. However, he felt that it was not his best performance against Spezia. Nonetheless, he was delighted that Verona managed to stay in Serie A.

Question: He joined Verona in 2021, which was the first Italian club to have faith in him. What is his contract situation? When does his contract expire?

Answer: His initial club was Atalanta, but he had to leave due to a knee injury. Verona believed in him and provided him with an opportunity despite his injury.

Question: There have been recent rumours about interest from Bologna and Sassuolo for Sulemana. Have there been any contacts? Does he wish to stay in Verona?

Answer: Yes, those are just rumours. We are waiting for concrete offers. The transfer market has only just begun, so we remain hopeful. However, the player is content at Verona and would love to stay.

Question: Are there any other Ghanaian talents you would recommend to Hellas Verona?

Answer: Ghana always produces special talents. With Sulemana's impressive performance, there is a strong possibility of bringing in other Ghanaian players.