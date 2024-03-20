Cercle Brugge midfielder Abu Francis earns late Black Stars call-up for Nigeria and Uganda friendlies

Midfielder Abu Francis has received a late Ghana invite for the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in Morocco.

The Cercle Brugge star joined the team in Marrakech on Tuesday as the Black Stars prepare for the Super Eagles and the Cranes of Uganda.

Francis is joining the team for the first time after an outstanding season with Cercle Brugge in the Belgium Pro League.

Despite spending time on the sidelines due to an injury, the former FC Nordsjaelland midfielder recovered in time for the latter stages of the regular season. He has been a key figure for the Green and Blacks since moving to Belgium.

He is expected to make his senior national team debut on Friday when the Black Stars take on Nigeria.

Francis is one of four players receiving their maiden call-up as new coach Otto Addo rebuilds a team capable of competing for laurels at international competitions.