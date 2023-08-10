Cercle Brugge star Abu Francis shares excitement after victory over Sporting Charleroii

Ghanaian midfielder, Abu Francis, has applauded his Cercle Brugge teammates after securing their first win of the season in the game against Sporting Charleroi.

The 22-year-old was a top performer as Brugge cruised to a 2-0 victory at home, lasting the entire duration of the match.

Following another impressive display, the former FC Nordsjaelland midfielder took delight in the win and hopes it continues as the season progresses.

"It was good team performance and personally as well. The fans should expect a good team performance as well and that will result into a victory," Francis told GHANASoccernet.

His solid midfielder performance served as a shield for Brugge, making it difficult for Charleroi to break into the final third.

“We played football with a good sense of organisation, with high pressing and many balls sent in towards the opponent's goal, against a team with quality, who are physical and very fast. In the second half we showed even more strength mentally when they brought on even more attackers, guys with height. We held on and that is progress. My team, especially defensively, showed today that it can do that," said Brugge manager, Miron Muslic.

Goals from Thibo Somers and Kevin Denkey were enough for Cercle Brugge, who will host KRC Genk on Sunday.