Cercle Brugge star Lawrence Agyekum scores first Ghana goal in Unity Cup win

Lawrence Agyekum marked a memorable moment in his international career by scoring his debut goal for Ghana in the Black Stars' emphatic 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place match of the 2025 Unity Cup.

The 21-year-old Cercle Brugge midfielder struck in the 59th minute, capitalizing on a costly error by the Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper.

Agyekum calmly slotted the ball into the net to make it 4-0 for Ghana before being substituted immediately after his goal.

This follows his international debut just days earlier, when he came off the bench in Ghana’s commanding 5-0 win over Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium in a 2026 World Cup qualifier. Despite limited minutes, Agyekum impressed with his composure and control in midfield.

The former WAFA player’s back-to-back appearances and maiden goal underline his growing stature and potential within the Black Stars setup, as head coach Otto Addo continues to integrate promising young talents into the squad.