CFR Cluj find replacement for Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng

In a bid to fill the void left by Nana Boateng's departure, Romanian club CFR Cluj have secured the services of Durel Avounou as their latest signing.

The 25-year-old central midfielder, originally from the Republic of Congo, joins the team to strengthen their midfield options for the upcoming season.

The transfer was announced on Tuesday, July 11, as part of CFR Cluj's summer recruitment drive. Avounou's arrival comes after Boateng's move to South Korea, which saw him transferred by former CFR Cluj manager Dan Petrescu for a reported fee of two million euros.

Prior to joining CFR Cluj, Avounou had been playing for Umraniyespor in Turkey. His experience and skill set make him a promising addition to the Romanian club, who are hoping he can make a significant impact on the team.

Boateng had been an integral part of CFR Cluj's midfield before his departure. His move to South Korea marks a new chapter in his career, as he seeks new challenges and opportunities in a different footballing environment.

While Boateng's absence will be felt, CFR Cluj are optimistic about the potential that Avounou brings to the team. As they continue their preparations for the upcoming season, the club aim to maintain their competitive edge and build upon their recent success in domestic competitions.