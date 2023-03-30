CFR Cluj forward Emmanuel Yeboah confident in Ghana's team for U-23 AFCON

CFR Cluj forward Emmanuel Yeboah has expressed his confidence in Ghana's team to excel in the 2023 Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco after the Black Meteors secured qualification on Tuesday.

Yeboah, who idolises the legendary Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan, made his debut for Ghana as a substitute in their 1-1 draw against Algeria in Annaba, replacing Zubairu Ibrahim in the 65th minute.

"It was an amazing feeling to contribute towards securing a favourable result in Algeria. I had always dreamed of wearing the national team jersey, and when I received the call-up, it brought me so much joy. Coming onto the field was a special moment for me," Yeboah said.

In the second leg of the match in Kumasi, Yeboah came on as a substitute for Afriyie Barnieh in the 80th minute. He urged fans to come out in large numbers to support the Black Meteors in a video posted on the Ghana Football Association's social media platforms.

"I am always ready to contribute my part on the field whenever the coach deems it appropriate. I am grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to represent my country and be part of the team. We have a strong and talented squad, and I am excited about that," he added.

Yeboah has played 23 matches for CFR Cluj in the Romanian league, scoring three goals and providing as many assists.