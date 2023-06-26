CFR Cluj forward Emmanuel Yeboah thrilled to contribute to Black Meteors' triumph in U-23 AFCON opener

CFR Cluj forward Emmanuel Yeboah expressed his gratitude for being a part of the Black Meteors team following their impressive start to the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

Yeboah showcased his prowess in the Meteors' first game against Congo on Sunday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

After Ernest Nuamah broke the deadlock, Yeboah came off the bench and scored a crucial brace, contributing to the team's thrilling 3-2 victory.

Speaking after the game, Yeboah revealed that his mission upon entering the field was to make an impact and impress. He also expressed his appreciation for being a part of the team, emphasizing the camaraderie among the players.

"I have a calm demeanour. When the coach signalled for me to join the game, I immediately understood what I needed to do: to shine for the team," Yeboah stated.

"However, this accomplishment is not solely mine. I feel incredibly blessed to be part of a group where each player feels like a true brother."

With their opening triumph, Black Meteors now face Morocco in their second Group A encounter on Tuesday, with kick-off scheduled at 20:00 GMT.

A victory in this crucial match would secure the team a spot in the semifinals.