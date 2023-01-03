CFR Cluj manager Nelutu Varga confirms Emmanuel Yeboah's move to Czech giants Slavia Prague

CFR Cluj manager Nelutu Varga has confirmed Emmanuel Yeboah's move to Slavia Prague as reported by GHANAsoccernet.com.

The 19-year-old is set to join the Czech giants Slavia Prague in a deal worth around 1.6 million Euros.

Yeboah will undergo medicals on Friday before putting pen to paper to seal his move to Slavia Prague.

GHANASoccernet exclusively reported that CFR Cluj and Slavia Prague have reached an agreement over the transfer of the lanky forward.

Nelutu Varga announced that the club has received offers for some of its players including Emmanuel Yeboah and Nana Boateng.

"We have young players, we have players for sale. There are offers for 3-4 players that we preferred to keep to mature and help us in the European competition. From the winter we can part with them in exchange for important figures for club," Varga told Fanatik .

Emmanuel Yeboah had scored three goals in 17 games in the top league of Romania before the winter break.

He has only been in Europe for six months and he is now set for a major transfer.

He was signed by CFR Cluj during the January transfer window in 2022 from Division One League outfit Young Apostles.