CFR Cluj Sporting director confirms Slavia Prague move for Emmanuel Yeboah

CFR Cluj Sporting director Marius Bilasco has disclosed that Slavia Prague have shown interest in signing Emmanuel Yeboah and some of its players.

The Ghanaian youngster is set to join the Czech giants in the January transfer window as exclusively revealed by GHANAsoccernet.com

The 19-year-old is set to join the Czech giants in a deal worth around 1.6 million Euros.

According to scouting director Marius Bilașco, the Czechs from Slavia Praga have their eyes on some of its players.

Bilașco says that Emmanuel Yeboah is not the only player wanted by Slavia Prague, even if a concrete offer does not exist at the moment.

"We discussed several players from us with Slavia, not only about Yeboah. We have a good relationship with them, we stayed in a good relationship because we played several times with them. And they were in a reconstruction and they had the same strategy as ours in relation to the coach, which is also Dan Petrescu's style," Marius Bilașco told Orange Sport .