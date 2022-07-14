Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

CFR Cluj's Bismark Adjei-Boateng scores but Romanian side evicted from UEFA Champions League qualifiers

Published on: 14 July 2022
Nana Boateng during the Romania Liga 1 match between CFR Cluj v FC Voluntari, in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on November 4, 2021. (Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Striker Bismark Adjei-Boateng scored the opener for CFR in their 2-2 draw with Armenian side Pyunik on Wednesday in UEFA Champions League first qualifying as the Romanian side got eliminated via penalties. 

The 28-year-old put Cluj ahead at the Stadionul Dr. Constantin Rădulescu in the sixth minute. 

That early goal was sending Cluj to the next stage of the qualifying round but Pyunik snatched a late equaliser in the 89th minute courtesy Zoran Gajić. 

The two teams were tied 1-1 on aggregate after the first leg ended 0-0. 

In extra-time, Claudio Petrila restored Cluj’s lead in the 94th minute and Boating was replaced after 114 minutes, 

But when all thought the tie was sealed for the home side, Pyunik levelled one minute from full-time through Gajić again.

This meant the tie would be decided via penalties and away side won 4-3. 

Young striker Emmanuel Yeboah was introduced in the 96th minute for his competition debut. 

