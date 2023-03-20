CFR Cluj's Emmanuel Yeboah receives first international call-up to Ghana U-23 squad

CFR Cluj’s talented forward Emmanuel Yeboah has received his first international call-up to join the Ghana U-23 squad.

The invitation comes ahead of the team's crucial match against Algeria in the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, and coach Ibrahim Tanko believes that Yeboah's skills and experience will be invaluable for the team.

Yeboah has proven himself as a versatile and effective striker since joining Cluj in January of last year. With his ability to play both as a leading striker and on the right wing, he has become a key player for the team in both domestic and European competitions. In 23 league games, Yeboah has scored three goals and provided three assists.

Although a proposed move to Slavia Prague fell through during the January transfer window, Yeboah's continued progress has caught the attention of the Ghanaian national team handlers.

With his inclusion in the U23 squad, coach Ibrahim Tanko will have a player who can contribute in many ways, both on and off the pitch.