Chad and Madagascar games crucial for our qualification - Ghana star Antoine Semenyo

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has emphasised the importance of the Black Stars' upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Semenyo, who has been in impressive form for Bournemouth this season, scoring nine goals across all competitions, acknowledged that the two games are crucial for Ghana's qualification hopes.

"As you know, we've got our World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar. I'm just reaching out to say continue praying for us. Continue being with us, continue supporting us; we need you more than ever," Semenyo said via the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Black Stars take on Chad on March 21 in Accra before facing Madagascar three days later. Semenyo stressed that these two games are vital for Ghana's chances of progressing to the World Cup.

"These two games are so important and crucial for our qualification in the World Cup, so please continue praying for us. Continue supporting us, be there for us, support us in the games in March. We look forward to seeing you and hopefully we can get two wins," Semenyo added.