Chad arrive in Ghana ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifier against Black Stars

Chad have touched down in Ghana ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars, setting up an early arrival for their crucial clash on March 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Chadian team landed four days before the match, signalling their intent to be fully prepared for the encounter. However, their training plans remain undisclosed, aside from the mandatory session at the Accra Sports Stadium on the eve of the game.

In contrast, Ghana is yet to assemble a full squad, with several key players yet to report to camp. Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, and Kamaldeen Sulemana are among those who have arrived, but coach Otto Addo is still waiting for the rest of his squad.

The Black Stars will officially begin training on Monday, March 17, as they gear up for the doubleheader against Chad and Madagascar. With qualification hopes hanging in the balance, Ghana will need to make the most of these preparations to stay in contention for a place at the 2026 World Cup.