Chad arrive in Ghana ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifier against Black Stars

Chad’s national football team arrived in Accra on Monday evening to prepare for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana’s Black Stars.

The match is scheduled for Friday, March 21, 2025, at 19:00 hours at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In Group I standings, Ghana shares the top spot with Comoros, both having accumulated nine points from four matches. The Black Stars began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar, followed by a loss to Comoros. They rebounded with consecutive wins against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Chad, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the group with one point. Their early arrival indicates a strong intent to prepare thoroughly for the upcoming fixture.

Following the match against Chad, Ghana will travel to Morocco for their qualifier against Madagascar on March 24, 2025.

The game has been relocated to Al Hoceima, Morocco, due to the unapproved status of Madagascar’s national stadium.

The Black Stars aim to secure maximum points in these fixtures to strengthen their position in the group and enhance their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.