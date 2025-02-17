Chairman Wontumi expresses interest in leading Asante Kotoko after failed Chelsea bid

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, has revealed his ambition to lead Asante Kotoko, despite his political commitments with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a recent interview, he expressed confidence that he will one day become the club's chairman, promising to restore its glory using both financial resources and strategic aggression.

Chairman Wontumi, who previously expressed interest in purchasing Premier League side Chelsea in 2022, has yet to achieve his goal but remains focused on Kotoko’s future.

"Because of the NPP, sometimes I don’t serve as I’m supposed to, but I still contribute in other ways. But I know that one day, I will be Kotoko chairman. And when I become chairman, I will use money and aggression to make the team as great as it was under Herbert," he said on Wontumi Radio.

"We all saw what Herbert did, so I will apply all of that with a bit of pride. The level I will take Kotoko to, everyone will see. But just as Jesus told Mary, 'It’s not my time yet,' I will also say that it’s not my turn yet," he added.