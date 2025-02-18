Chairman Wontumi eyes Ronaldo and Messi for Kotoko retirement project

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has revealed plans to bring global football icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, and Vinicius Jr to retire in Ghana.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, he stated that if he becomes Asante Kotoko chairman, he will pay these players to retire at the club, aiming to elevate Ghanaian football.

"I will do a lot for Kotoko, and if Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, and Vinicius come to retire here, it will give Kotoko and even [biggest rivals] Hearts of Oak hope," he said.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high at Kotoko following the tragic stabbing of supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, known as Pooley, during a match against Nsoatreman. Police have arrested six suspects linked to the incident.