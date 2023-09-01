Champion of Champions: Match Preview - Medeama SC vs Dreams FC 

Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC will play against FA Cup holders Dreams FC in the Champion of Champions at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, September 3, 2023

The Champion of Champions, which is regarded as the "curtain-raiser" for the new season, features Ghana's campaigners in this season's CAF Interclub competitions . Medeama SC is through to the final round of qualifiers in the CAF Champions League where they will square off with Horoya Football Club of Guinea for a spot in the Group stage

. On the other hand, Dreams FC aims for a Group stage appearance after going past Milo FC in the preliminary round of the Confederation Cup

League Champions Medeama SC defied the odds by eliminating Remo Stars FC on penalties after settling for a 1-1 draw over two legs.

The team has made some notable signings ahead of the campaign, including Daniel Lomotey, Osah Bernadinho Tetteh, and Zimbabwe forward Kudakwashe Mahachi.

The team also has in their stables, Vincent Atinga, Derrick Fordjuor, Godknows Dzakpasu, Kamaradini Mamudu, Richard Akrofi, returnee Benjamin Bature, and goal poacher Jonathan Sowah.

Coach Augustine Evans Adotey is hoping to defend the League title and also make an appearance in the Group stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

Dreams FC, on the other hand, has notable names in their squad, including John Antwi, Sylvester Simba, Agyenim Boateng Mensah, Ishmael Dede, Gael Avocenou, Godfred Attuahene, Ebenezer Adade, and highly rated shot-stopper Solomon Agbasi.

John Antwi, the former Eleven Wise FC forward who had spells in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, is noted for his achievements as the all-time highest foreign scorer in the Egyptian Premier League (78) and the all-time foreign scorer in all competitions with Egyptian clubs (102) goals.

Both sides are raring to go and would fancy their chances in the Super Cup on Sunday.

The Champion of Champions is scheduled for a 6 pm kickoff at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023