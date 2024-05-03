Champion of Champions match set for September 1

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially slated September 1, 2024, as the date for the much-anticipated Champion of Champions match, marking the kickoff for the 2024/25 Premier League season.

This single-match event will feature a clash between the winners of the 2023-24 Premier League and the MTN FA Cup, adhering to the regulations outlined in Article 9 of the Premier League Regulations.

In last year's edition, Medeama and Dreams FC battled it out at the Cape Coast Stadium on September 3, 2023. Medeama emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline, courtesy of a Jonathan Sowah brace, securing their second Super Cup. Dreams FC managed to grab a consolation goal through Agyenim Boateng.

With this official announcement, the GFA aims to alert all relevant stakeholders, ensuring seamless organization and execution of this traditional season-opening fixture.