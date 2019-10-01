Champions League: Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey confident of victory against Lokomotiv Moscow

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey expects Atletico Madrid’s Champions League clash against Lokomotiv Moscow to be a difficult one but is confident of victory.

Atleti are aiming for their first win of the competition against Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday night in Russia.

The Spanish side fought back to earn a draw against Juventus in their opening match at home.

"For us all matches are complicated. We come with our heads up to win.

They have a good team that is doing things right. The important thing for us is to do things right to win," Partey said in a pre-match press conference Monday.

He added: "The team has been working hard. Doing good things. It will be a difficult team, but if we do it right we will find victory."

The 26-year-old is expected to start tonight after his man of the match performance in Madrid derby last weekend.