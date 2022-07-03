Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Champions League final: CAF reverses to home and away format

Published on: 03 July 2022
CAF

The Confederation of African Football has reversed its decision to stage the Champions League final in one match and return to home-and-away basis.

President Patrice Motsepe announced on Sunday, 3 July at its Executive Committee meeting in Morocco.

In 2018, CAF took a decision to host the Champions League and Confederation Cup finals in the same country.

But the continent's football governing body rescinded its decision due to events leading up to the 2022 final Al Ahly of Egypt and Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca.

