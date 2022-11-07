Champions League: Ghana duo Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah to face Benfica in last 16

Ghana duo Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah will face Benfica in the Champions League round of 16 after Club Brugge were drawn against the Portuguese side on Monday.

Odoi and Sowah were key in the Belgian club finishing second in their group to advance to the knockout stages and they now face a tough test against Benfica, who finished first in their group ahead of PSG and Juventus.

Attacker Sowah scored twice in the group stage, and defender Odoi was solid in defence as Brugge kept five clean sheets in six games.

The tie will take place in February, following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, in which Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in the group stage.

Both Odoi and Sowah have been named to Ghana's preliminary squad and are hoping to make the final cut.