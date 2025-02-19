Champions League: Ghana versatile player Jeffery Schlupp impresses for Celtic in stalemate against Bayern Munich

Former Ghana international Jeffery Schlupp was a standout performer for Celtic against Bayern Munich despite his outfit bowing out of the UEFA Champions League competition.

The former Black Stars versatile player started and played full throttle of the match as the Scottish giants held Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night.

Schlupp, who recently joined Celtic was impressive throughout the match, completing 28 successful passes, 9 clearances, 7 ball recoveries and winning the most duels (8) against Michael Olise and Leroy Sane.

The former Crystal Palace star also won 7 out of 8 ground duels, made 5 interceptions and completed 3 out of 4 long passes in the match. He was undoubtedly the best player for Celtic in the crunch clash in Germany.

The first half of the match ended in a pulsating goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.

However, it was Celtic who found the net after recess with Nicolas-Gerrit KÃ¼hn breaking the deadlock for the visitors.

Celtic nearly forced the game to extra time but a stoppage time goal from Alphonso Davies ensured Bayern Munich’s qualification to the next Round 16.

The Scottish outfit lost the playoffs tie of the Champions League 3-2 on aggregate after succumbing to a 2-1 defeat in the first leg, held in Scotland.

Since joining Celtic in January, the former Premier League winner has made 4 appearances.