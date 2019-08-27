Champions League: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom eyes qualification with Red Star Belgrade

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom is hoping to help Red Star Belgrade secure Champions League spot this season when they take on Swiss side Young Boys in second leg of the play-offs on Tuesday.

The first leg ended 2-2 at the Stade de Suisse a week ago. Boakye Yiadom saw 77 minutes of action in that game before he was substituted.

The result in the first leg put Red Star Belgrade at an advantage and the Ghanaian striker believes his team can capitalize on and win the game.

“We have been preparing for the game and I can say we are ready. Our league match against Cukaricki was even postponed over the weekend so we can rest and concentrate on the game on Tuesday. We are undefeated at home in the Champions League and with God by our side we are confident we will beat Young Boys and qualify for the Champions League”, he told GHANAsoccernet.com

The 26-year old has scored three goals at the qualification stage for Red Star Belgrade and is aiming at scoring in tonight’s clash.

He scored against Suduva, HJK Helsinki and Copenhagen

“I hope I can get another goal in the game today”, he added.

Boakye Yiadom has scored 11 goals in European club competition for Red Star Belgrade since he joined the club.

By Herbert BOAKYE YIADOM