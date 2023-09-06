Champions Medeama dominate Ghana Premier League nominees for GFA Awards

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled the nominees for the betPawa Premier League categories of the inaugural GFA Awards ceremony.

This awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Nominees have been announced for categories including Best Goalkeeper, Goal of the Season, Discovery of the Season, Coach of the Season, and Best Player of the Season. Notably, reigning Ghana Premier League champions Medeama have dominated the list of nominees.

The Tarkwa-based club won their first league title last season, and are expected to win most awards on the night.