Champions Medeama have been most consistent Ghana Premier League team since last five years

Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC have been the most consistent team in the championship in the last five years.

The Yellow and Mauves claimed their maiden Ghanaian top-flight title on Sunday after beating Tamale City FC in the final game of the season at the Tarkwa Akoon Park.

Medeama recorded a 3-0 victory over the Citizens thanks to goals from Joshua Agyemang and Jonathan Sowah to seal their historic league triumph.

The Tarkwa-based are clearly deserving winners of the Ghanaian championship, having close to clinching the title on two occasions in the past seasons.

Medeama was leading the league standings and were clear favourites to win the league in 2018, but an exposé on bribery and corruption by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas halted the season.

That season's league was cancelled after most top officials, including referees and match commissioners, were banned by FIFA and CAF.

More so, the Yellow and Mauves finished in third place two seasons ago and were second last term.

In the 2019-2020 campaign, before the pandemic, COVID-19 halted the season halfway through, Medeama was leading the Ghanaian championship table before its cancellation.

Despite not starting the 2022-23 campaign quite well, the Yellow and Mauves revived their season to finally lift their first-ever Ghana Premier League title finishing the season with 60 points after 34 matches with 18 wins, 6 draws and 10 losses.