Champions Medeama will represent Ghana well in Africa - Hon. Mireku Duker

Hon. Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament for the Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency, has expressed his confidence that Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC, will bring honour to Ghana as they compete in the CAF Champions League next season.

Medeama SC secured an automatic spot to represent Ghana in the prestigious competition after emerging as league champions.

Hon. Duker was present at Akoon Park to witness Medeama's coronation game, where they convincingly defeated Tamale City, clinching their first-ever Premier League title.

This achievement is particularly significant as it marks the first time in 47 years that a team based in the region has won the premier league title.

Speaking to StarTimes, Hon. Duker expressed his excitement, saying, "We're so excited. We thank the Almighty God for bringing us this far. We anticipated it. We worked for it and we've seen it today, and we believe the sky is even beyond the limit."

He further emphasised the team's determination to represent Ghana well in Africa, stating, "We're going to do more and ensure that we represent Ghana well in Africa. That's what we're preparing for, and we are so determined to work hard to make you proud."

In their final game of the season, Medeama defeated Tamale City with an impressive 3-0 victory at Akoon Park on Sunday.