CHAN 2020: Black Stars B captain Shafiu Mumuni sure of victory against Burkina Faso

Black Stars B, Shafiu Mumuni says they are determined to defeat Burkina Faso in their backyard and qualify for the 2020 Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) in Cameroon.

The Stallions of Burkina Faso defeated the local-based Black Stars 1-0 last month at the Baba Yara Stadium, giving them an upper hand as the two teams battle for qualification.

"We are very ready for them on Sunday; we want to qualify for the CHAN tournament so we will defeat them. We are sure of beating them at their home ground as they did here.

“My teammates are motivated and we have the belief that nothing is impossible," Mumuni said confidently.

The Ashgold marksman further said his side were now better prepared and well-motivated, judging from their exploits at the just-ended WAFU Cup of Nations where they lost to host nation Senegal on penalties in the final.

"I can say that now we know ourselves better than we did when we met them last month. We will carry the same mind we used in playing the WAFU tournament into this game and that will give us victory," he said.

The two sides will be battling for the third time within a month. The Stallions have won once and suffered an elimination against the Stars in the WAFU Cup of Nations.

Burkina Faso denied the Black Stars B a ticket for the 2018 championship in 2017.

The CHAN tournament is reserved for players plying their trade in their local league.

Ghana is eyeing a return to the continental tournament for the first time since 2014 where they lost to Libya in the final.