CHAN 2020 Qualifier: Black Stars B jets off to Burkina Faso

Ghana’s Black Stars B have left the shores of Ghana to Ougadougou for the Championship fo African Nations (CHAN) qualifier against Burkina Faso to be played on Sunday 20 October, 2019.

The team left with a chartered flight on Saturday morning and will return right after the game on Sunday.

The Blacks Stars B lost the first leg by a lone goal to the local Stallions of Burkina Faso at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium a fort night ago and will need a win to book a place in next year’s tournament.

The team have been promised a huge reward by Ghana’s Sports Ministry if they are able to secure qualification.

Below is the list of players to make the trip

Goal keepers

Felix Annan Eric Ofori Antwi Defenders

fatau Mohammed Issaka Mohammed Moro Ibrahim Patrick Yeboah Mohammed Alhassan Habib Mohammed Midfielders Justice Blay Benjamin Afutu Latif Anabila Appiah McCarthy Augustine Okrah Emmanuel Gyamfi Emmanuel Ocran Strikers

Shafiu Mumuni Joseph Esso Diawuse Taylor