CHAN 2020: Sports Ministry promises to reward Black Stars B if they qualify

The Ministry of Youth and Sports have promised to reward Black Stars B with qualification bonus should they secure a place at next year's African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon.

Coach Maxwell Konadu's side faces a difficult situation in their bid to qualify for the tournament as they must overturn a first-leg home defeat against Burkina Faso.

Black Stars B were beaten 1-0 in Kumasi.

"Even though the team lost at home in the first game, a qualification bonus will be paid for the two-legged encounter and not just a single match-winning bonus should they win in the return leg on Sunday," Spokesperson of the Ministry, Kofi Asare Brako revealed.

The team is high on confidence heading into the match having reached the final of the WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.

They beat Burkina Faso on penalties en route to the finals which they lost to host nation in a penalty shootout.

Ghana haven't represented at the CHAN tournament since finishing second in 2014.