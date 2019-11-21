CHAN 2020 tournament will be staged in April

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have announced that the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) will be held in April in Cameroon.

The CAF Executive Committee on Thursday decided the biennial football competition will run from 4th to 25th April, 2020.

The tournament is played between the best national teams of Africa, exclusively featuring players who are active in the national championships and qualified to play in the ongoing season.

Expatriate players, regardless of where they play, even in Africa, are not qualified to take part in the tournament.

CAF awarded the CHAN 2020 to Cameroon after Ethiopia withdrawn as hosts for the tournament in April 2019.

This will be the very first time the tournament will be staged in April.

It was previously played between January and February.