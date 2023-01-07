CHAN 2022: Accra Lions midfielder Dominic Nsobila reacts to making Ghana's squad for CHAN tournament

Black Galaxies midfielder Dominic Nsobila is delighted to be part of the Ghana team for the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament to be staged in Algeria.

Ghana will play Algeria in a friendly game in the first ever match to be played at the newly constructed stadium in Algiers named after former South African President Nelson Mandela.

The two teams are using the game as part of preparations towards the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) which kicks off on January 13.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the game on Saturday, the Accra Lions captain revealed his excitement to feature in the friendly as well as the upcoming tournament.

“It is a big opportunity and great feeling to play in this nice stadium. For me it is a dream come true for me as a young player and I am really looking forward to it”, Nsobila said.

As part of preparations for the tournament, the Black Galaxies will play Algeria and Mozambique in friendlies on January 7 and 10 respectively.

Ghana will begin its campaign against Madagascar on January 15 in Constantine.

The Galaxies will take on Sudan four days time before the epic clash against defending champions Morocco in the final group game.