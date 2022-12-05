CHAN 2022: Afriyie Barnieh and Ibrahim Danlad to join Black Galaxies camp 

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Ibrahim Danlad will join the Black Galaxies camp as they prepare ahead of 2023 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) next month.

The Black Galaxies are already in camp preparing ahead of the tournament which kicks off in January.

Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak) and Ibrahim Danlad (Asante Kotoko) were in the camp of the Black Stars for the World Cup in Qatar.

The two players representing the home-based players did not feature in the tournament and are back home following Ghana's World Cup exit.

Afriyie Barnie and Ibrahim Danlad were instrumental in the Black Galaxies qualification to the CHAN after beating Nigeria in the final round of qualifiers.

The Hearts of Oak star was the leading top scorer in the qualifiers and Ibrahim Danlad was the first choice goalkeeper for the team.

Coach Annor Walker will be waiting for his two key players to join the team as they continue preparations at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.

Ghana will be making a return to the tournament after missing the last three editions.

The Black Galaxies have been paired in Group C with Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar.

The tournament kicks off January 13, 2022 in Algeria