CHAN 2022: Andre Ayew sends good luck message to Black Galaxies ahead of tournament opener against Madagascar

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has wished Black Galaxies good luck at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.

The Black Galaxies open their account on Sunday evening against Madagascar, and Ayew is rooting for the local team to go all the way.

"Good luck guys. Allah is in control," Ayew posted on Instagram, tagging his Black Stars teammates Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Danlad Ibrahim, and Gladson Awako.

Ghana will officially kick off their CHAN campaign against debutants, Madagascar on Sunday evening, at 19:00 GMT.

The west African giants come into the tournament as one of the strong contenders of the competition, having reached the finals twice during the 2009 and 2014 editions respectively.

They are among the favourites to win the tournament this year, but they must first qualify from their group, which also includes Morocco and Sudan.

“From what our head of delegation said that we are here to win the tournament? Yes. We didn’t come here to come and joke. We didn’t come here to look at how Algiers town is,” coach Annor Walker told reporters earlier this week.

“We came for a purpose and we also came to win the cup.”