CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako apologizes to Ghanaians after quarterfinal exit

Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako has apologized to Ghanaians after the team’s exit from the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament in Algeria.

The home-based national team were eliminated from the competition after a shock 2-0 loss to Niger on Saturday.

An own goal by Ghana defender Konadu Yiadom in the 11th minute, combined with a sublime finish by Soumana Hainokye Boubacar, ensured the Nigeriens' place in the last four.

Awako struggled to play in the tournament due to an injury setback that saw him miss Ghana’s game against Sudan.

The Hearts of Oak star returned for the quarterfinal game half-fit but was unable to make any impact in the team’s 2-0 defeat against their West African counterparts.

Awako in a post, has rendered an apology to most Ghanaians disappointed by the team’s shambolic performance at the tournament.

“Not the tournament we were looking forward to having as we’re ashamed and heartbroken for our early exit. We take the blame looking forward to restoring the smiles and hopes bequeathed us someday”, the 31-year-old shared in a post on his social media page.

The team is expected to arrive in Ghana later today.