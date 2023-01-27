CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako available for Niger clash

Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako is available for selection against Niger in Saturday's African Nations Championship (CHAN) quarter-final match.

The midfielder is fully fit, according to the team's media officer William Bossman, and should play in the important game in Oran.

“The captain suffered a small knock in our warm-up game against Algeria and in the CHAN opener, he picked a knock again in the same area,” he told Asempa.

“For now, he has started training. Throughout the week, he has participated in all sessions.

“He will take part in today’s final training and will be available for selection in the quarterfinal game against Niger.”

The game will take place in Oran, with both Black Galaxies and Niger hoping to advance to the tournament's semi-finals.